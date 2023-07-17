Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 133,645 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,645 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

