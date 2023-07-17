Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,860 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $438.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.05 and a 200-day moving average of $467.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

