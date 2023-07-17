VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

RNEW traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $27.85. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Get VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks that are focused on seven sub-themes tied to sustainable infrastructure trends. Holdings are selected and weighted based on modified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.