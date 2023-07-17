VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
RNEW traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $27.85. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $28.27.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
