VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,853,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.