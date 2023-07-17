VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up 1.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3891 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

