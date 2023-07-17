Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.24 and last traded at C$22.27. 72,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 92,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.65.

