Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 2.93% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $412,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $153.15 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

