Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

