Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tenret Co LLC’s Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

