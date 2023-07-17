Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,113,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,093 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,399,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

