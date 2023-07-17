Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

