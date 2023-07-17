Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10,371.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.07. 185,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,719. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.