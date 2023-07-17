Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.07. 185,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,719. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

