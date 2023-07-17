Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 567.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. 205,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

