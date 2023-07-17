Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,302. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

