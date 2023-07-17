Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.73. 826,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,328. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

