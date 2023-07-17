Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,700 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,059,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 370,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

