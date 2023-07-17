Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Tenret Co LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 178,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

