Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 457,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,474. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

