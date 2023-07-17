Verge (XVG) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $100.09 million and $19.58 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,040.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00301982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00788893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00550053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00119667 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,374,107 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,374,100 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

