VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Hits $488,814.18

VIBE (VIBE) traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $488,814.18 and approximately $1,334.57 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

