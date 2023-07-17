Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0% Higher

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.00. 12,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Vident International Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIDI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.