VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.82

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.82 and last traded at $158.51, with a volume of 284836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

