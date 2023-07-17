Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00011474 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $96.91 million and $4.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,073.04 or 1.00054309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.49059621 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,025,144.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

