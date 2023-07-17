Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.29 and a 12-month high of $225.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

