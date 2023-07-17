Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $287.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $910.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

