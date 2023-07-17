Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 3,319,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 776,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 608,056 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,814,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after acquiring an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IVLU stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.