Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

