Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 430 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $381.29 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

