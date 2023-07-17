Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 13,879 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

