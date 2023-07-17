Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 165.2% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $894.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

