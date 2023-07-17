WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Halliburton accounts for 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

