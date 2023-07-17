WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.69. 66,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

