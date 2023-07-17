Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.10.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

