WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells $8,015,865.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

