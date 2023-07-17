Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $201,804.12 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $126.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

