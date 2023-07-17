Win Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD remained flat at $31.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,086. The company has a market cap of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

