Win Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6,477.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.88. 357,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

