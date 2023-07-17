Win Advisors Inc. Takes $3.11 Million Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,965. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

