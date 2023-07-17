WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGZD opened at $44.23 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

