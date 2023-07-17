WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGZD opened at $44.23 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
