WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.25

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 61402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

