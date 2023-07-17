Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 135.5% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 135.5% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.5 %

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $127.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $135.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

