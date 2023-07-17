X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on July 25th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1788 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.86.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

