Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 967,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 479,191 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.95.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,624 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,077,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

