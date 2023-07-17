XYO Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. XYO has a market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $496,902.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,105.91 or 1.00021248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00362539 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $395,946.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.