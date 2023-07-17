XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $46.50 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $475,902.08 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00362539 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $395,946.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

