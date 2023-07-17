Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.68

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 15234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays dropped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,667 shares of company stock worth $1,016,545. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

