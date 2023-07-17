Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $526,961.84 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.69. 410,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,749. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

