Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

