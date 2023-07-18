0xBitcoin Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $678,997.15 and approximately $131,337.31 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

